Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai ATM burglary: Breakthrough expected in three days, says IG

The IG said based on the spot investigation, the team found all the ATMs that the burglars targeted were of the same type.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: While the search for the gang of burglars, who broke into ATMs at four different places in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours of Sunday and decamped with around Rs 70 lakh entered the second day, Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan said a breakthrough is expected in three days, as they have collected some scientific evidence. 

The IG said that based on the spot investigation, the team found all the ATMs that the burglars targeted were of the same type. “They have technical knowledge on the workings of these ATMs and are aware of its vulnerabilities, using which they broke the machine,” the IG said.

He said the modus operandi is similar to the ATM thefts reported in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam. “However, this is the first case in Tamil Nadu. A different type of ATM theft had taken place in mid-2021 in Chennai and its surrounding areas including Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry, where a particular type of Cash Deposit Machine (CDMs) was targeted. In this connection, the Tamil Nadu police registered 22 cases and apprehended all the accused,” he said.  

Though the IG said the accused in the 2021 theft cases and those involved in the Tiruvannamalai ATM burglary are from the same region, he did not reveal where they hail from.  Nine special teams led by five superintendents of police and five additional deputy superintendents of police are already on the ground in search of the burglars, with some of the teams camping outside Tamil Nadu. 

When asked about the number of burglars involved in the incident, Kannan remained tight-lipped. DIG Muthusamy, who is heading the investigation told TNIE, “The investigation is in full swing and the police are taking all possible steps to nab the absconding burglars.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM burglary N Kannan Tiruvannamalai
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp