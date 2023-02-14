Tiruvannamalai ATM burglary: Breakthrough expected in three days, says IG

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: While the search for the gang of burglars, who broke into ATMs at four different places in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours of Sunday and decamped with around Rs 70 lakh entered the second day, Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan said a breakthrough is expected in three days, as they have collected some scientific evidence.

The IG said that based on the spot investigation, the team found all the ATMs that the burglars targeted were of the same type. “They have technical knowledge on the workings of these ATMs and are aware of its vulnerabilities, using which they broke the machine,” the IG said.

He said the modus operandi is similar to the ATM thefts reported in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Assam. “However, this is the first case in Tamil Nadu. A different type of ATM theft had taken place in mid-2021 in Chennai and its surrounding areas including Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry, where a particular type of Cash Deposit Machine (CDMs) was targeted. In this connection, the Tamil Nadu police registered 22 cases and apprehended all the accused,” he said.

Though the IG said the accused in the 2021 theft cases and those involved in the Tiruvannamalai ATM burglary are from the same region, he did not reveal where they hail from. Nine special teams led by five superintendents of police and five additional deputy superintendents of police are already on the ground in search of the burglars, with some of the teams camping outside Tamil Nadu.

When asked about the number of burglars involved in the incident, Kannan remained tight-lipped. DIG Muthusamy, who is heading the investigation told TNIE, “The investigation is in full swing and the police are taking all possible steps to nab the absconding burglars.”



