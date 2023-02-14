Home States Tamil Nadu

TN mahouts, cavadis return from Thai camp on managing jumbos

The personnel were chosen from elephant camps at Theppakkadu in Mudumalai tiger reserve and Kozhikamuthi in Anamalai tiger reserve. 

Mahouts taking baby elephants for a bath. Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A total of 13 mahouts and cavadis from Tamil Nadu have successfully completed training in the scientific management of captive elephants, at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang. The personnel were chosen from elephant camps at Theppakkadu in Mudumalai tiger reserve and Kozhikamuthi in Anamalai tiger reserve. 

“Scientific management of captive elephants is an extremely important intervention for elephant conservation. Tamil Nadu is a pioneer state in the rehabilitation and maintenance of captive elephants. Mahouts and cavadis are the backbones of captive elephant care,” a release from the forest department said.
The 13 men were felicitated at a function held at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, here on Monday, upon their arrival.

“It was great to interact with the mahouts and cavadis as they just returned from their highly successful first-ever training at the Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre. Way to go #TNForest,” additional chief secretary (environment, climate change & forests) Supriya Sahu said in a tweet.

Most mahouts and cavadis belong to traditional elephant-taming communities such as Malasar, Irulas and other tribal communities, and the maintenance of camps and training of elephants is done as per the traditional knowledge of tribes.  

“The concept of training and maintenance of elephants has evolved over a period of time, including scientific and animal welfare practices. For instance, simple things like picking early signs of an illness, scientific way of checking foot nails, teeth etc can go a long way in the overall well-being of the animal,” Sahu said.

Thai Elephant Conservation Centre, where the group got trained, is a well-known elephant camp for its scientific approach to managing elephants. Currently, it cares for more than 50 Asian elephants and is at the forefront of treating sick elephants in Thailand. 

