Two killed as lorry hits car near Veppur

In another accident, two people died on the spot and another person got injured in a collision between the car they were travelling and a lorry near Veppur on Sunday.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  In another accident, two people died on the spot and another person got injured in a collision between the car they were travelling with and a lorry near Veppur on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as D Shanmugam (27) of Ammaiyarkuppam in Thiruvallur and his colleague P Karthik (30) of Vyasarpadi, Chennai. The two along with P Senthil Kumar (35) of Nima Nagar of Thiruvallur were on the way to Veppur from Perambalur when the accident occurred on the Chennai-Trichy highway near Venganur. 

Ramanatham police sent the injured Senthil to a governmental hospital in Perambalur. He was later shifted to another government hospital in Tiruchy. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Government Villupuram Medical College hospital for postmortem.

