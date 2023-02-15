160 students packed in two rooms in corporation school at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The management committee of the Corporation primary school at Karumbukadai has filed a petition with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) demanding infrastructure development in the school campus.

Teachers of the school stated that they are forced to tie a rope near the campus to keep the children safe and away from the busy roads because the school does not have a compound.

The school which is located in ward 86 of South Zone has just two classrooms, including, one with cement-sheeted roofing, for 160 students from classes one to five. Parents have raised concerns as children’s education as well as their health has been jeopardized.

They have also pointed out the garbage piled up near the school premises which has been causing a health hazard for the children. Karumbukkadai residents have been demanding the civic body to build additional classrooms on nearby vacant land that belongs to the corporation. In view of this, the school’s management committee members along with the parents of the children met with Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M Prathap and submitted a petition on Tuesday.

Tajmisha, a functionary of the school’s management committee, told TNIE, “There are only two classrooms and one small toilet for all the 160 students. There are only three teachers, including, a headmaster, to teach subjects for all five classes simultaneously. During breaks and when the classes are finished, the parents and the teachers are forced to hold ropes across the road to keep the children safe from the road as the school premises don’t have a compound wall. So, the corporation must consider constructing additional classrooms in the nearby vacant park site.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that the school was already inspected by the officials earlier and that the town planning department officials have identified the nearby 31-cent OSR land which is lying vacant that can be used for the purpose.

“We have sent a proposal to the Union government demanding funds under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme to build a new infrastructure for the school. Estimations of `3.5 crore has been made to construct a new integrated building for the school with 10 classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, a kitchen with an eating area and a playground. Once it is sanctioned by the centre, we shall begin the works,” she added.

