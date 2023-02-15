Agitation of NTPL Contract workers enters day two

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The contract workers of the Neyveli Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) have launched an indefinite strike urging the administration to implement the orders of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (DCLC) pronounced on April 30, 2021, which held that NTPL workers deserve equal benefits to that of NLC contract workers. Over 800 workers joined the second day of the agitation on Tuesday.



NTPL is a 1,000 MW thermal power plant functioning at VOC Port estate. It is owned by NLC (89%) and Tamil Nadu government (11 %). On Monday, the agitation spearheaded by the central organisation of electricity employees federation affiliated to CITU, urged the administration to hold talks with the workers on the eight charter of demands. The demands include salary on or before 7th of every month, paid holidays for national and festival holidays, stop cutting salary on leaves, deduction of EPF and medical insurance for those who are not members of ESI.



Russel, CITU district secretary, said only 125 out of 1,125 workers are permanent despite the plant being installed at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

"The deputy chief labour commissioner, in his judgment, had ordered NTPL to provide Rs 10 lakh for workers, who die during their service and Rs 30 lakh for those who die in the workplace. The coal handling workers have to be paid on par to those working in the NLC Odisha unit. An HR register should be opened for the contract workers and should be maintained by the CEO office," he said, adding that the NTPL administration had failed to implement the order for the past 2 years.

