Home States Tamil Nadu

Agitation of NTPL Contract workers enters day two

NTPL is a 1,000 MW thermal power plant functioning at VOC Port estate. It is owned by NLC (89%) and Tamil Nadu government (11 %).

Published: 15th February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The contract workers of the Neyveli Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) have launched an indefinite strike urging the administration to implement the orders of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (DCLC) pronounced on April 30, 2021, which held that NTPL workers deserve equal benefits to that of NLC contract workers. Over 800 workers joined the second day of the agitation on Tuesday.

NTPL is a 1,000 MW thermal power plant functioning at VOC Port estate. It is owned by NLC (89%) and Tamil Nadu government (11 %). On Monday, the agitation spearheaded by the central organisation of electricity employees federation affiliated to CITU, urged the administration to hold talks with the workers on the eight charter of demands. The demands include salary on or before 7th of every month, paid holidays for national and festival holidays, stop cutting salary on leaves, deduction of EPF and medical insurance for those who are not members of ESI.

Russel, CITU district secretary, said only 125 out of 1,125 workers are permanent despite the plant being installed at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

"The deputy chief labour commissioner, in his judgment, had ordered NTPL to provide Rs 10 lakh for workers, who die during their service and Rs 30 lakh for those who die in the workplace. The coal handling workers have to be paid on par to those working in the NLC Odisha unit. An HR register should be opened for the contract workers and should be maintained by the CEO office," he said, adding that the NTPL administration had failed to implement the order for the past 2 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPL contract workers
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp