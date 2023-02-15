ATM burglary: Six cops transferred to Armed Reserve in TN's Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Six policemen who were supposed to be on night patrol on the night of ATM robberies were transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) on Wednesday. Sources said the policemen were transferred for negligence of duty. The transfer comes in the wake of ATM burglaries that happened within limits of three police stations - Tiruvannamalai town, Polur and Kalasapakkam.

Tiruvannamalai Town police station SI Mohan and head constable Varadharajan, Polur station SI Dhakshanamoorthi and head constable Arul, and Kalasapakkam station special SI Balaraman and head constable Vijayan were among those who were transferred.

Special police teams have camped outside Tamil Nadu in an intensive search operation. In the early hours of Sunday, the gang broke into ATMs at four different places one after the other and looted around Rs 70 lakh.

