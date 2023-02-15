CM MK Stalin paying special attention to Erode bypoll: Alagiri

By Express News Service

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin is paying special attention to the byelection in Erode East, said TNCC chief KS Alagiri said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters , Alagiri said, “DMK and other allies are working hard for our victory. This is the best example of how an alliance should function. Thirumagan Evera has done excellent work in Erode East. Chief Minister MK Stalin is focusing so much on a constituency contested by an alliance party. His work is commendable.”

“On the other hand, AIADMK has wrested the constituency from TMC and has belittled its ally. As for the BJP, the AIADMK wants to stay away from it as the party knows it will not get votes if it goes to the people with BJP,” he added.

On claims that LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive, he said, “Vaiko, Seeman and Thirumavalavan did not accept Nedumaran’s opinion, and they have expressed doubts.”

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin is paying special attention to the byelection in Erode East, said TNCC chief KS Alagiri said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters , Alagiri said, “DMK and other allies are working hard for our victory. This is the best example of how an alliance should function. Thirumagan Evera has done excellent work in Erode East. Chief Minister MK Stalin is focusing so much on a constituency contested by an alliance party. His work is commendable.” “On the other hand, AIADMK has wrested the constituency from TMC and has belittled its ally. As for the BJP, the AIADMK wants to stay away from it as the party knows it will not get votes if it goes to the people with BJP,” he added. On claims that LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive, he said, “Vaiko, Seeman and Thirumavalavan did not accept Nedumaran’s opinion, and they have expressed doubts.”