Home States Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin paying special attention to Erode bypoll: Alagiri

Chief Minister MK Stalin is paying special attention to the byelection in Erode East, said TNCC chief KS Alagiri said on Tuesday.

Published: 15th February 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Chief Minister MK Stalin is paying special attention to the byelection in Erode East, said TNCC chief KS Alagiri said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters , Alagiri said, “DMK and other allies are working hard for our victory. This is the best example of how an alliance should function. Thirumagan Evera has done excellent work in Erode East. Chief Minister MK Stalin is focusing so much on a constituency contested by an alliance party. His work is commendable.”

“On the other hand, AIADMK has wrested the constituency from TMC and has belittled its ally. As for the BJP, the AIADMK wants to stay away from it as the party knows it will not get votes if it goes to the people with BJP,” he added. 

On claims that LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive, he said, “Vaiko, Seeman and Thirumavalavan did not accept Nedumaran’s opinion, and they have expressed doubts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode bypoll KS Alagiri
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp