CM slams TN Governor over delay in nod for bill to ban online gambling 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said Governor RN Ravi has insulted the Tamil Nadu Assembly by delaying his assent to the bill passed by the House to ban online gambling including online rummy.

“It’s a mystery why the governor is delaying his assent for the past three months as he had already cleared the ordinance banning online rummy,” the CM said in his question and answer video Ungalil Oruvan (one among you).

Referring to the many suicides due to online rummy in TN, the CM said, “Have all these suicides not come to the notice of the governor? How many more suicides will he need to sign the bill to ban online rummy?”

Stalin also said that it was the Madras High Court that directed the state government to enact the legislation to ban online rummy, but the governor is insulting the assembly that unanimously passed the bill. “The irony is that the union budget 2023-24 has proposed TDS and tax on net winnings in online games. Instead of banning online games, the union government has acted in a manner recognising such games,” the CM said.

Asked about the notion that AIADMK is in a favourable position in Erode East byelection since the party has got the two-leaves symbol, the DMK chief said, “Two-leaves is a symbol which was defeated in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 2021 assembly elections and in local body elections.”

Asked about the charge of leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami that the DMK came to power by making false electoral promises, Stalin said, “We have fulfilled 85% of our promises and the rest will be fulfilled within a year.”

Adani, BB C documentary issues: Stalin says PM must answer

Commenting on the reply given by the PM in Parliament, Stalin said, “I learnt about speaking for hours without answering questions. Modi said people are his shield. But the people did not say that. Instead of responding to charges about Adani’s issue or BBC documentary, his reply was filled with mere wordplay. He did not answer DMK MPs’ questions on the Sethusamudram project, NEET , state’s rights, interference of governors, and the governor’s delay in giving assent to the bill banning online rummy.” On Modi’s question on DMK aligning with Congress which dismissed its government, Stalin retorted, “Can Modi ask this question? BJP has aligned with the AIADMK which toppled the BJP government.” The CM also charged that union budget has ignored Tamil Nadu and funds have not been allocated for establishing AIIM S in the state.

Stalin said a Supreme Court Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India is hearing the Adani issue. A detailed discussion should take place in Parliament and a Joint Parliamentary Committee should inquire about it. Rahul Gandhi has raised pertinent questions. “But it is shocking to know that the PM did not answer any of them. Expunging the remarks of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge is against democratic norms,” the CM said.

On Modi’s remark that the Enforcement Directorate has brought all Opposition parties together on one platform, the DMK president said, “It is the confessional statement of the PM on the purpose for which the ED is being used. For the first time, he has admitted that he has indeed been wreaking vengeance on opposition parties. This is not good for the nation and for autonomous institutions.”

