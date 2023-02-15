Couples jump walls for love on Valentine's Day in TN's Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Valentine's Day plans of young lovers were mired in confusion as the Thoothukudi corporation decided to close public parks on Tuesday. Some of the couples managed to sneak into Muthunagar beach, Nehru park and Roche park by jumping over the walls, however, they were chased away. A corporation staff said they were given an oral instruction to close the parks to keep a check on 'indecent' behaviour of young boys and girls. A couple, Raja and Jeyanthi (names changed), told TNIE that they had visited the Muthunagar beach only to spend some time together on Valentine's Day. A couple-with-disabilities said the closure of the park has saddened them as they do not come here on regular occasions. Condemning the civic body for closing the park, DYFI functionary MS Muthu said only love is the hope to form a society free of caste and religion. A senior corporation official said there were recurring incidents of illegal activities, including underage couples, in the parks. "The beaches in the town have become a haven for school and college students, who bunk classes and are involved in anti-social activities. Due to repeated complaints from the public, the gatekeepers have been instructed to open only after 5 pm only to control students boycotting classes," he added.