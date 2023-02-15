Home States Tamil Nadu

Grandparents seek girl’s custody in abduction case, court asks TN cops to reply

Since Kruthika’s parents were absconding, the judges were considering her grandparents’ request seeking her custody.

Published: 15th February 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Courtallam police in the Tenkasi abduction case with regard to the objection raised by the police to the request made by Kruthika Patel’s grandparents, who sought the court’s permission to take her with them. A Bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Mariappan Vineeth, whom Kruthika had allegedly married against her parents’ wish.

Since Kruthika’s parents were absconding, the judges were considering her grandparents’ request seeking her custody. But the government counsel objected to the request by alleging that Kruthika’s grandparents were harbouring her parents and that sending her with them would affect the investigation. The judges directed the police to file a detailed report so that the court could take a decision on Kruthika’s custody. The case was adjourned to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira adjourned the bail and anticipatory bail petitions filed by 14 people accused in the case, including Kruthika’s parents and other family members, to February 20. The judge adjourned the case after the government counsel pointed out that the accused had abducted the woman in broad daylight using five different vehicles and with the help of ‘Goondas’ and diverted the investigation. Moreover, the investigation is still in its nascent stage, he added.

Kruthika was allegedly abducted by her parents from Tenkasi on January 25. Based on a complaint lodged by Vineeth, the Courtallam police registered a case against Kruthika’s parents and family members. Following Vineeth’s petition, Kruthika was produced before the high court bench on February 7.

After speaking to Kruthika, the judges observed that her version of the incident does not appear to be genuine and she seems to be under the influence of her parents. They ordered that Kruthika should be kept in a home till her statement is recorded by the police or the judicial magistrate concerned. As her statement has been recorded and submitted to the court, her grandparents made the above request.

Govt alleges grandparents harbouring girl’s parents
The government counsel objected to the request by grandparents alleging that Kruthika’s grandparents were harbouring her parents and that sending her with them would affect the investigation. Meanwhile, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira adjourned the bail and anticipatory bail petitions filed by 14 people accused in the case, including Kruthika’s parents and other family members, to February 20. The judge adjourned the case after the government counsel pointed out that the accused had abducted the woman in broad daylight using five different vehicles and with the help of Goondas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Kruthika Patel
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp