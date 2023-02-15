Grandparents seek girl’s custody in abduction case, court asks TN cops to reply

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Courtallam police in the Tenkasi abduction case with regard to the objection raised by the police to the request made by Kruthika Patel’s grandparents, who sought the court’s permission to take her with them. A Bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan was hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by Mariappan Vineeth, whom Kruthika had allegedly married against her parents’ wish.

Since Kruthika’s parents were absconding, the judges were considering her grandparents’ request seeking her custody. But the government counsel objected to the request by alleging that Kruthika’s grandparents were harbouring her parents and that sending her with them would affect the investigation. The judges directed the police to file a detailed report so that the court could take a decision on Kruthika’s custody. The case was adjourned to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira adjourned the bail and anticipatory bail petitions filed by 14 people accused in the case, including Kruthika’s parents and other family members, to February 20. The judge adjourned the case after the government counsel pointed out that the accused had abducted the woman in broad daylight using five different vehicles and with the help of ‘Goondas’ and diverted the investigation. Moreover, the investigation is still in its nascent stage, he added.

Kruthika was allegedly abducted by her parents from Tenkasi on January 25. Based on a complaint lodged by Vineeth, the Courtallam police registered a case against Kruthika’s parents and family members. Following Vineeth’s petition, Kruthika was produced before the high court bench on February 7.

After speaking to Kruthika, the judges observed that her version of the incident does not appear to be genuine and she seems to be under the influence of her parents. They ordered that Kruthika should be kept in a home till her statement is recorded by the police or the judicial magistrate concerned. As her statement has been recorded and submitted to the court, her grandparents made the above request.

Govt alleges grandparents harbouring girl’s parents

