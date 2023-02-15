House allocated to elderly woman, mentally ill grandson on the day of filing petition in TN 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the request of a 57-year-old woman who submitted a petition to the district collector on the grievance day on Monday, demanding a house for herself and her mentally ill grandson, a house was allocated on the same day. According to sources, the woman from Sivakasi has been living alone with her 11-year-old mentally ill grandson in a rented house at Rs 500.



"She has been taking care of her grandson and managing the expenses with the financial assistance of Rs 1500 provided to her grandson by the government. Stating her difficulties to look after her grandson due to her age, health issues, and financial status, she submitted a petition to District Collector V P Jeyaseelan on Monday, demanding the enrolment of her grandson in a special school and a house for them," sources added.



Addressing the petition, the collector ordered a house to be allocated for the petitioner in one of the flats built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Sivakasi. "And without any delay, on the same day as the petition was filed, a house was allocated to the duo on the ground floor of the building, and the key was handed over to the petitioner," sources added. The collector has also ordered to admit the child to a special school and provide appropriate medical treatment.

