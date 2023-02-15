Home States Tamil Nadu

House allocated to elderly woman, mentally ill grandson on the day of filing petition in TN 

According to sources, the woman from Sivakasi has been living alone with her 11-year-old mentally ill grandson in a rented house at Rs 500.

Published: 15th February 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Real Estate

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Following the request of a 57-year-old woman who submitted a petition to the district collector on the grievance day on Monday, demanding a house for herself and her mentally ill grandson, a house was allocated on the same day. According to sources, the woman from Sivakasi has been living alone with her 11-year-old mentally ill grandson in a rented house at Rs 500.

"She has been taking care of her grandson and managing the expenses with the financial assistance of Rs 1500 provided to her grandson by the government. Stating her difficulties to look after her grandson due to her age, health issues, and financial status, she submitted a petition to District Collector V P Jeyaseelan on Monday, demanding the enrolment of her grandson in a special school and a house for them," sources added.

Addressing the petition, the collector ordered a house to be allocated for the petitioner in one of the flats built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Sivakasi. "And without any delay, on the same day as the petition was filed, a house was allocated to the duo on the ground floor of the building, and the key was handed over to the petitioner," sources added. The collector has also ordered to admit the child to a special school and provide appropriate medical treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp