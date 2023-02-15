Law and Order in TN has deteriorated: BJP state chief Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. Interacting with media persons after taking part in the 25th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts that rocked the city, Annamalai recalled the crimes that happened in the last two days, and charged police intelligence and ministers with concentrating on winning the by election in Erode.

Accusing the DMK and its allies of distributing cash to voters in the constituency, Annamalai said the BJP has submitted a petition to the Chief Election Commissioner listing the model code violations of DMK in Erode East.

“A sum of Rs 500 was given to each person who attends meetings convened by DMK led alliance and Rs 1,000 each is given to voters who do not attend NDA meetings.” Further, Annamalai said there has been no action against minister KN Nehru and Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan over a viral video of them purportedly discussing distributing inducements to voters.

Responding to a query why he has not shared the stage with AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami so far, Annamalai said he is yet to get the schedule of BJP meetings. On Pazha Nedumaran’s statement that LTTE Prabhakaran is alive, Annamalai said the former has been making such claims since 2009 and there is nothing new in it now.

AIADMK deputy floor leader in Assembly RB Udhayakumar levelled similar allegations in Erode on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters while campaigning in Periyar Street, Udhayakumar said, “”Murders and robberies are happening in broad daylight in the state. Law and order is broken and the public is living in fear. Only AIADMK can establish law and order in the state.”

DMDK deputy secretary LK Sudhish campaigned for his candidate S Anand. Speaking to reporters, Sudhish said, “The AIADMK candidate for the bypolls did not do anything for people during his earlier tenure as MLA. Even the DMK will not do anything.”

