Poaching probe: Madras HC gives three-state SIT free hand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with forest crimes on Tuesday gave a special investigation team (SIT) comprising CBI and government officials of three states a free hand in holding investigation into the poaching of wild animals, particularly elephants.

When petitions pertaining to forest crimes and removal of exotic weeds came up for hearing before the special bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, it said the SIT need not take the court’s consent to probe complaints or incidents of poaching. Instead it can hold inquiries with anyone as and when required, the bench added. “You have to unearth the facts on the inter-state network. That’s what the CBI has been directed to,” the bench told the counsel appearing for the probe agency.

The SIT has been entrusted with cracking cases of poaching and dismantling inter-state gangs operating in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The counsel had submitted a confidential report on the progress of probe into 19 poaching cases in court.

Ultimatum to Tangedco Meanwhile, the special bench gave an ultimatum to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to disconnect power supply to unauthorised brick kilns operating in certain pockets of Coimbatore district.

When the petitioners informed the court that some of the brick kilns which were already closed down by the authorities had resumed operations, the judges asked why Tangedco did not take action towards disconnecting power supply even after TNPCB had recommended so. Giving an ultimatum of seven days to Tangedco to disconnect the supply, the bench warned that it may have to summon the chairperson of the power utility if the order is not complied with. It also refused to entertain the AAG’s demand to grant time till March 1 for the exercise.

Portal for filing anticipatory bail pleas launched

Chennai: Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court T Raja recently launched a portal for mandatory e-filing of applications for anticipatory bail and for issuance of certified copies. Advocates and litigants can now file anticipatory bail application from any part of the world. Help desks have also been established to clear their doubts. The advocate or party-in-person is required to create a user account on the e-filing portal. Guidelines and tutorial video are available in the high court website. A portal for the principal bench towards issuance of certified copies of orders and documents has also been rolled out in https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in/eservices/copyapp.

