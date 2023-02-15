Reply sought on plea against reservation to BC Muslims in HR&CE dept's college

Home States Tamil Nadu

He requested the court to quash the notification as far as the said reservation is concerned.

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the state government on a petition filed by a man against reservation provided to BC (Muslim) category in the recruitment of assistant professors for a college, which comes under HR and CE department, in Kanniyakumari district.

The litigant, R Sripathy Raj, submitted that the college management issued a notification on January 9, 2023 calling for applications for the post of teaching and non-teaching staff, which included eight assistant professor posts, of which one was said to have been reserved for BC (Muslim) category.

He pointed out that as per Rule 3 of TN Hindu Religious Institutions (Officers and Servants) Service Rules, 1964, a person who is appointed in an institution run by HR and CE department should profess Hindu religion.

He requested the court to quash the notification as far as the said reservation is concerned. When a Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and L Victoria Gowri heard the plea, it was informed by the additional advocate general that the government is considering the issue. The judges therefore adjourned the case to March 10 for the government's response.

