Tamil Nadu: Kangeyam roads turn death trap for motorists

TIRUPPUR: Over 981 persons died in accidents over the last six years in Kangeyam, turning roads in the taluk as death trap. Encroachments of roads and rash driving are cited as reasons.

According to RTO and police records, Kangeyam taluk, which comprises Vellakoil, Padiyur, Sivanmalai and Uthiyur, recorded 155 people died in accidents in 2017, 174 in 2018, 182 in 2019, 163 in 2020, 147 in 2021 and 160 in 2022. As many as 981 deaths were reported in Kangeyam in six years, more than in Palladam and Tiruppur city which recorded 845 and 620 deaths during the same period respectively.

R Mani, a councillor in Vellakoil, said, “After checking police reports, we found out that all accidents were a result of rash driving and negligence. Many trucks and buses are parked along the high road, often leading to accidents. Besides, liquor shops function beyond permitted hours, causing needless vehicular movement. We blame lack of police patrolling. I request police to organise a public meeting and we are ready to suggest ways to curb accidents.” Moorthy, a resident of Kangeyam, said, “ Olapalayam, Kadaiyuranvalasu, Kattuvalasu, Kozhinjivadi and Vellamadai are the major accident spots in the taluk. Residents are aware of these spots. But, motorists from other districts become victims.”

Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai said, “Fatalities in Kangeyam are high in Tiruppur district. Kovai-Trichy Road which is two lanes, connecting two major cities, Coimbatore and Trichy, passes through Kangeyam and Vellakoil Towns. Earlier, we placed barricades on the road to curb speeding, and it was effective.

Even then some fatalities were reported and we removed them. We have levied heavy fines and registered more cases. We are planning to introduce Low-Density Polyethene Cones (LAPE) to install throughout the high road. These cones can return to their shape after being hit or crushed. Since it also has reflective bands for increased visibility, this will help vehicles to negotiate and guide their movement. At present, fatalities are less compared to 2018 and 2019.”

