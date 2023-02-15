Teachers must convey the ill effects of smoking to students: Thoothukudi Collector

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: School teachers must talk about the health hazards of smoking among school students in order to prevent them from smoking in future, said Collector Dr K Senthil Raj while launching the "No Tobacco" awareness programme for school teachers at Subbaiah Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi. Thoothukudi corporation Mayor NP Jegan was present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, the collector said Chief Minister MK Stalin had devised multiple schemes envisioned to develop a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Students often fall prey to smoking habits after picking it up as a stylish gesture, but later turn into addicts, he said adding that teachers can be vital in preventing students from smoking by educating them about its ill effects.



Senthil Raj also noted that of the 7,000+ chemicals present in one cigarette, 93 chemicals can cause cancer as per research. "Smoking causes lung cancer in 90% of smokers. Nearly 54 lakh people in the world, including 12 lakh from India, die from smoking every year. With the statistics revealing 24 crore people to be addicted to tobacco in India, awareness about its ill effects has to be intensified," the collector said.



While inaugurating the deworming camp, the collector mentioned that 48% of adolescent girls have anaemia, as per National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which could potentially distract them from the studies. "Deworming tablets are being distributed to children of the age group 1- 19 at all schools and colleges. Women of reproductive age 20-30 can also get the tablets from Anganwadi centres and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Health Sub Centres (HSCs)," Senthil Raj said.



Deputy Director (Health) Dr Porselvan, City health officer Dr Dinesh, Tulir trust founder Ahmad and other dignitaries were present.

