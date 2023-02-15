Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Government class 12 students to get exposure visits to colleges

This will help students in 32,000 government higher secondary schools overcome their fears and also make them aware of opportunities in higher education.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  From March onwards, students studying in Class 12 in government schools across the state will be given exposure visits to nearby colleges under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the school education department has said.

This will help students in 32,000 government higher secondary schools overcome their fears and also make them aware of opportunities in higher education. In each district, students in National Service Scheme (NSS) will be trained and will be used along with guide teachers to reach out to students. “In each district, 500 students will be involved in the scheme and this initiative will start in March,” said school education department officials.

On Tuesday, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) along with NSS officers started a two-day workshop for more than 600 lecturers and professors, at the Anna Centenary Library. They were explained about the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, mapping of schools and colleges in their districts and also how to help students who are not able to continue their studies due to poor economic background, said officials.

The 600 lecturers and professors will in turn train NSS students in their respective colleges to help implement the scheme. In each block, 10-15 NSS students will be appointed to help government school students. They will help students visit nearby colleges to check facilities in them, they added.

Under the Nan Mudhalvan scheme, the school education department had asked Class 12 students to choose three courses that they would like to pursue tentatively in the scheme portal along with their details. This was done to ensure that students who don’t join higher education can be tracked next year, apart from arranging exposure visits accordingly.

Training held for 600
About 600 lecturers and professors who attended the two-day workshop at Anna Centenary Library will train NSS students in their respective colleges

