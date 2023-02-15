Tourists, residents decry lack of bus service and security at Sathanur Fossil Park in Permabalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Tourists and residents of Perambalur district have demanded that the authorities provide basic facilities, including bus and security, to the National Fossil Wood Park in Sathanur village of Perambalur district. The 120-million-year-old fossil wood tree is located at Sathanur village and was discovered by MS Krishnan, a geologist in 1940.

Later, this was developed as a park on behalf of the Geological Survey of India and attracts school and college students and tourists from various districts, states and countries. Following this, a museum with children's park and the Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre (SAPTEC) was set up at the park premises and opened in October 2021.

The centre and museum now have various explanatory charts including the fossil tree. Other fossils collected from the region are also on display in the museum. Hundreds of school and college students, locals and tourists visit the park everyday. But there are not enough bus facilities to take them to the place. Besides, the road facilities from Sathanur village to the park are less-than-adequate.

Speaking to TNIE, G Parthiban, a resident of Sathanur said, "Firstly, there is no transport facility for tourists to reach the fossil park, especially those coming from Perambalur and Ariyalur. There is only one bus plying till Sathanur village. After that they have no choice but to walk about 2km.

Also, CCTV cameras should be installed there to ensure the safety of tourists and fossil trees." S Sivachandran, a tourist said, "The road leading to the park is very bad and damaged for about 2 km. As the jelly comes out at many places on the road, it is likely to make us skid. It is very difficult for tourist vans and buses to come.

Also, the government should set up a purified water facility and fruit shop in the park so that the children and the public can buy the things they need. This apart, the children's park should be improved." "A fossil tree collected two years ago at S Kudikadu has been lying on the ground in the park premises without maintenance.

A stage should be set up and the tree should be placed on it. This apart, awareness competitions should be held on birthdays of prominent geologists to create awareness about the fossil tree. This should also be included in the textbook," said Parthiban. When TNIE contacted, Perambalur District Collector K Karpagam said, "I have not been there yet as I've only recently taken charge. So I will go there soon and inspect it and take necessary action."

