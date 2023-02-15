Home States Tamil Nadu

Union Government neglecting Sivakasi in funds allocation: Manickam Tagore

MP Manickam Tagore alleged on Tuesday that the union government is neglecting Sivakasi corporation in allocation of funds.

Published: 15th February 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

Manickam Tagore (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  MP Manickam Tagore alleged on Tuesday that the union government is neglecting Sivakasi corporation in allocation of funds. Responding to a question on why problems in Sivakasi have not been solved, he said it can be done only if the union government releases funds. "The state government is taking some measures unlike the centre. When I met union minister Hardeep Singh Puri three months ago, a proposal for 15 schemes to a tune of Rs 250 crore in Sivakasi to Puri was submitted. However, no measures have been taken so far," he said.

Speaking on the implementation of railway projects in the district, the MP said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman said as many as 1,275 railway stations will be upgraded under the Amrith Bharat Station Scheme. Among them, 73 railways are in Tamil Nadu. However, Sivakasi, Thiruthangal, and Arupukottai are left out from this scheme. I will write a letter to the railway minister to include the left out ones," he said.

Manickam Tagore further said the claims by Pazha Nedumaran about LTTE Prabhakaran is a conspiracy. "It is done to divert the problems faced by Sri Lankan Tamils into chaos again," he added.  

Responding to a question about the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko's statement that he would contest from Virudhunagar constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Manickam Tagore said the alliance would work together to win all 40 constituencies to make Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakasi Manickam Tagore
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp