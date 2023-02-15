Union Government neglecting Sivakasi in funds allocation: Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: MP Manickam Tagore alleged on Tuesday that the union government is neglecting Sivakasi corporation in allocation of funds. Responding to a question on why problems in Sivakasi have not been solved, he said it can be done only if the union government releases funds. "The state government is taking some measures unlike the centre. When I met union minister Hardeep Singh Puri three months ago, a proposal for 15 schemes to a tune of Rs 250 crore in Sivakasi to Puri was submitted. However, no measures have been taken so far," he said. Speaking on the implementation of railway projects in the district, the MP said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman said as many as 1,275 railway stations will be upgraded under the Amrith Bharat Station Scheme. Among them, 73 railways are in Tamil Nadu. However, Sivakasi, Thiruthangal, and Arupukottai are left out from this scheme. I will write a letter to the railway minister to include the left out ones," he said. Manickam Tagore further said the claims by Pazha Nedumaran about LTTE Prabhakaran is a conspiracy. "It is done to divert the problems faced by Sri Lankan Tamils into chaos again," he added. Responding to a question about the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Headquarters Secretary Durai Vaiko's statement that he would contest from Virudhunagar constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Manickam Tagore said the alliance would work together to win all 40 constituencies to make Rahul Gandhi as the next prime minister.