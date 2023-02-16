Home States Tamil Nadu

231 children rescued from TN railway premises in 2022

A total of 231 children were rescued by RPF personnel of Madurai Division, Southern Railway, during the year of 2022.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A total of 231 children were rescued by RPF personnel of Madurai Division, Southern Railway, during the year of 2022. In a press statement,  Madurai Division of Southern Railway Public Relations Officer MK Gopinath said the RPF undertakes identifying and rescuing runaway/ lost/separated children found on trains, railway stations and its premises. An intensive campaign named  'Nanhey Faristey'  was also  launched by the Indian Railway for the same, he said. Child help desks are available at Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram.

Dist Total rescued Boys Girls

Madurai  176 (Boys - 153 ,  Girls - 23)
Rameswaram/Ramanathapuram -  21 ( Boys -  17 , Girls - 04)
Tirunelveli    9  (Boys  - 05 ,  Girls -  04)
Sengottai 9 ( Boys   08 Girls   01)
Dindigul  6 (Boys   04 Girls   02)
Thoothukudi 6 (Boys  06 Girls   00)
Virudhunagar 4  (Boys   03  Girls 01)

Total  :231  (Boys  196 Girls 35)

