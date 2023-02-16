231 children rescued from TN railway premises in 2022

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of 231 children were rescued by RPF personnel of Madurai Division, Southern Railway, during the year of 2022. In a press statement, Madurai Division of Southern Railway Public Relations Officer MK Gopinath said the RPF undertakes identifying and rescuing runaway/ lost/separated children found on trains, railway stations and its premises. An intensive campaign named 'Nanhey Faristey' was also launched by the Indian Railway for the same, he said. Child help desks are available at Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram.



Box



Dist Total rescued Boys Girls



Madurai 176 (Boys - 153 , Girls - 23)

Rameswaram/Ramanathapuram - 21 ( Boys - 17 , Girls - 04)

Tirunelveli 9 (Boys - 05 , Girls - 04)

Sengottai 9 ( Boys 08 Girls 01)

Dindigul 6 (Boys 04 Girls 02)

Thoothukudi 6 (Boys 06 Girls 00)

Virudhunagar 4 (Boys 03 Girls 01)



Total :231 (Boys 196 Girls 35)

