Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK  moves Madras HC for orders to ensure fair poll in Erode

Shanmugam claimed 7, 947 dead voters and 1009 multiple entries, are not removed from the rolls, and 30,056 persons in list are not residing in the constituency.

Published: 16th February 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning for Erode East by-election on Wednesday evening | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK, has moved a petition before the Madras HC seeking orders to the Election Commission to take appropriate action to ensure free and fair election in Erode East constituency.

The petition, filed by the party MP CVe Shanmugam, alleged cash is being distributed to the voters, adding the district collector and the SP are acting like workers of the ruling party. 

Shanmugam claimed 7, 947 dead voters and 1009 multiple entries, are not removed from the rolls, and 30,056 persons in list are not residing in the constituency.

In order to ensure free and fair election, steps including CCTV surveillance of campaigns, check on bypoll squads, deployment of Central paramilitary forces, strengthening security in vulnerable and critical booths, proper verification of voter identity cards at polling stations and disallowing production of only booth slips for casting vote be taken by the authorities, he urged.

‘Cash given for votes’
The petition, filed by the MP of AIADMK, CVe Shanmugam, alleged cash is being distributed to the voters, adding the district collector and the SP are acting like workers of the ruling party 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK   Madras HC Erode
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp