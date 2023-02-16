AIADMK  moves Madras HC for orders to ensure fair poll in Erode

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK, has moved a petition before the Madras HC seeking orders to the Election Commission to take appropriate action to ensure free and fair election in Erode East constituency.

The petition, filed by the party MP CVe Shanmugam, alleged cash is being distributed to the voters, adding the district collector and the SP are acting like workers of the ruling party.

Shanmugam claimed 7, 947 dead voters and 1009 multiple entries, are not removed from the rolls, and 30,056 persons in list are not residing in the constituency.

In order to ensure free and fair election, steps including CCTV surveillance of campaigns, check on bypoll squads, deployment of Central paramilitary forces, strengthening security in vulnerable and critical booths, proper verification of voter identity cards at polling stations and disallowing production of only booth slips for casting vote be taken by the authorities, he urged.

‘Cash given for votes’

