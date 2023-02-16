Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK councillor, nine others held for murder of army man in Tamil Nadu

She was questioned by R Chinnasamy (58), the councillor of ward 1 of Nagojanahalli town from DMK for washing the clothes, following which a dispute broke out between them.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Three more persons, including a town panchayat councillor from the DMK, was arrested in the murder case of an army man on Wednesday. According to the police, Priya, wife of M Prabhakaran (31), an army man of Velampatti was washing clothes under a public tap last Wednesday. 

She was questioned by R Chinnasamy (58), the councillor of ward 1 of Nagojanahalli town from DMK for washing the clothes, following which a dispute broke out between them. Chinnasamy went to Prabhakaran’s house with eight others and attacked him, his brother Prabhu (28), who was also in army and their father K Madhaiyan (60), with iron rods.  

They were sent to a private hospital in Hosur for treatment and based on a complaint, police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested six people, including C Gurusurya Moorthi (27), grade II police at Chennai, a 19- year- old college-going student, C Rajapandi (30), M Manikandan (32), R Madhaiyan (60) and K Vediyappan (55) last Thursday. Chinnasamy and two others were absconding. 

On Tuesday evening, Prabhu died without responding to treatment, following which the case was altered to a murder case. The absconding people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

