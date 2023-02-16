DMK deceiving voters, claims former Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

ERODE: DMK has not implemented any major scheme in Erode so far, and is deceiving people and bribing them for votes, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. He said, “DMK ministers are doing everything to deceive people. The DMK is buying voters out of fear of defeat.”

He added, “Our candidate KS Thennarasu has served as MLA twice and is well-known to the people.

During the AIADMK regime, Thennarasu brought many schemes for Erode East constituency. It has been 21 months since DMK came to power, but it did not do any work in Erode.”

OPS convenes meeting of his ‘office-bearers’

Chennai: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has convened a meeting of the office-bearers appointed by him on February 20 to discuss future course of action. It will be chaired by the party’s political advisor Panruti S Ramachandran. It is being held a week ahead of Erode East bypoll, and ahead of the SC verdict on the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11.

