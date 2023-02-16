Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK deceiving voters, claims former Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

He added, “Our candidate KS Thennarasu has served as MLA twice and is well-known to the people. 

Published: 16th February 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  DMK has not implemented any major scheme in Erode so far, and is deceiving people and bribing them for votes, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. He said, “DMK ministers are doing everything to deceive people. The DMK is buying voters out of fear of defeat.”

He added, “Our candidate KS Thennarasu has served as MLA twice and is well-known to the people. 
During the AIADMK regime, Thennarasu brought many schemes for Erode East constituency. It has been 21 months since DMK came to power, but it did not do any work in Erode.”

OPS convenes meeting of his ‘office-bearers’
Chennai: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has convened a meeting of the office-bearers appointed by him on February 20 to discuss future course of action. It will be chaired by the party’s political advisor Panruti S Ramachandran. It is being held a week ahead of Erode East bypoll, and ahead of the SC verdict on the AIADMK general council meeting held on July 11. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Palaniswami
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp