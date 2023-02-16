DMK to conduct public meeting on first SC minister’s birth centenary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The women’s wing of DMK has scheduled a public meeting for Sunday at Muthamizh Peravai hall to celebrate the birth centenary of the first woman MLA of DMK from scheduled caste and the first SC minister, Sathyavani Muthu. CM MK Stalin, DMK General Secretary and Minister for Water Resource Duraimurugan, DMK’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will address the meeting. Sathyavahni was elected for three consecutive terms from Perambur assembly constituency, and served as a minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and Information and Publicity Department in the cabinet Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. Besides, she was the first woman union minister from TN.