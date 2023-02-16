Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to conduct public meeting on first SC minister’s birth centenary

CM MK Stalin, DMK General Secretary and Minister for Water Resource Duraimurugan, DMK’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will address the meeting.

Published: 16th February 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The women’s wing of DMK has scheduled a public meeting for Sunday at Muthamizh Peravai hall to celebrate the birth centenary of the first woman MLA of DMK from scheduled caste and the first SC minister,  Sathyavani Muthu. 

CM MK Stalin, DMK General Secretary and Minister for Water Resource Duraimurugan, DMK’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will address the meeting.

Sathyavahni was elected for three consecutive terms from Perambur assembly constituency, and served as a minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and Information and Publicity Department in the cabinet Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. Besides, she was the first woman union minister from TN.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK SC minister Stalin
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp