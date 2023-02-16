Home States Tamil Nadu

EB-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till February 28 in Tamil Nadu 

The deadline for linking Aadhaar number with EB service connection has been extended till February 28, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced on Wednesday.

Published: 16th February 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

UIDAI, Aadhaar

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  The deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with the EB service connection has been extended till February 28, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Erode, Senthil Balaji said, “February 15 was the last day for linking Aadhaar with service connection, and 2.6 crore consumers linked Aadhaar till Wednesday. Seven lakh consumers are yet to do this, and we have received several requests to extend the date. After consultation with the chief minister, the deadline has been extended till February 28. This will be final extension.”

Further, he said 88 TASMAC liquor outlets have been closed so far this year. These include shops located near temples, schools and colleges. Further, liquor shops have been removed from places where public object to their functioning. 

Speaking about the by-poll, the minister said, “AIADMK is alleging that there are mistakes in the voters list. We did not prepare the electoral roll. AIADMK is making these charges out of the fear of losing.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EB-Aadhaar Senthil Balaji
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp