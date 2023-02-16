EB-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till February 28 in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

ERODE: The deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with the EB service connection has been extended till February 28, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Erode, Senthil Balaji said, “February 15 was the last day for linking Aadhaar with service connection, and 2.6 crore consumers linked Aadhaar till Wednesday. Seven lakh consumers are yet to do this, and we have received several requests to extend the date. After consultation with the chief minister, the deadline has been extended till February 28. This will be final extension.”

Further, he said 88 TASMAC liquor outlets have been closed so far this year. These include shops located near temples, schools and colleges. Further, liquor shops have been removed from places where public object to their functioning.

Speaking about the by-poll, the minister said, “AIADMK is alleging that there are mistakes in the voters list. We did not prepare the electoral roll. AIADMK is making these charges out of the fear of losing.”

