Erode by-poll: Five companies of central forces deployed to ensure smooth election in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top officials of the Election Commission of India including Deputy Election Commissioner, Ajay Bhadoo, held detailed discussions with Chief Electoral Officer Satya Brata Sahoo on Wednesday, and reviewed the arrangements for the by-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency scheduled for February 27.

In the meeting held through video conference, Erode collector who is also the district election officer, Krishnan Unni, superintendent of police, election observers (General/Police/Expenditure), and election-related officials were present.

The meeting assumes significance as it was held after AIADMK lodged two complaints about the presence of nearly 40,000 ineligible names in the voters’ list of the constituency, BJP had also levelled allegations against DMK ministers.

Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, the CEO said with a view to enhancing security arrangements, the number of flying squads and static surveillance squads have been increased, and they will be on duty round-the-clock.

Five companies of personnel from CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed there. Besides, two companies of Tamil Nadu Armed Police Force have been sent to the constituency. The observers have been directed to take action immediately on election-related complaints.



