Five minors held in ganja case sent to hospital for community service in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The Juvenile Justice Board (Tiruppur) on Wednesday ordered five minors arrested for peddling ganja to do community service in two government hospitals.

Based on a tip-off about the five selling ganja on the outskirts of the city, police arrested them and seized 50 grams of ganja from them. A case was registered in Thirumuruganpoondi Police Station on Monday evening.

"During interrogation, the minors confessed that they were engaged by Hamsavardha (32) of Varanasipalayam. Police arrested Hamsavardhan the same day and remanded him. The minors were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and were directed to perform community service in government hospitals for a period of one month," a police officer said.

