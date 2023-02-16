Inspection held at Meenakshi Amman Temple ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A team of officials from the Special Protection Group (SPG) inspected Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai on Wednesday, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit on February 18.



President Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Madurai and Coimbatore on February 18 and 19. She will arrive from Delhi at Madurai airport on February 18. Later, she will visit Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple and worship the deities.

On the same day, she will leave for Coimbatore from Madurai airport. Later, she will visit the Isha Yoga Centre and take part in the Mahashivratri event. Staying overnight in Coimbatore, she will return to Delhi from the Coimbatore airport on February 19.



The team of SPG officials, along with Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and Commissioner of Police KN Narenthra Nayar, inspected the roads from the airport to Meenakshi Amman Temple and vice versa, ahead of the President's arrival.

More than 1,500 policemen will be roped in for bandobast duty on the day. Hours before the visit, the entry of devotees inside the temple would be barred. Narenthra Nayar will supervise the arrangements. Other VIP visits, including Governor RN Ravi, on the day, are yet to be finalised, said the sources.

