Jharkhand Governor designate quits BJP posts, hands over letter to Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With CP Radhakrishnan, Governor-designate for Jharkhand, set to assume office on February 18, he resigned from all responsibilities in BJP, including primary membership, on Wednesday. He handed over a letter to BJP state president Annamalai convening his decision.

During a function, Annamalai recalled the contributions of Radhakrishnan that helped the BJP grow in Tamil Nadu. “With a heavy heart, we relieved Radhakrishnan as the primary member of the party. We wish him all success in his new endeavour,” he said.

Radhakrishnan said, “It is an emotional moment for me. I started my public life as a member of the Jana Sangh at the age of 17.” Later, at a public meeting, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, TMC president GK Vasan, AK Murthy of PMK, and leaders of political parties felicitated Radhakrishnan.

