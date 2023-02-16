Home States Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand Governor designate quits BJP posts, hands over letter to Annamalai

“With a heavy heart, we relieved Radhakrishnan as the primary member of the party. We wish him all success in his new endeavour,” he said. 

Published: 16th February 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and governor designate of Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan, being honoured by his party members in a function in Chennai on Wednesday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With CP Radhakrishnan, Governor-designate for Jharkhand, set to assume office on February 18, he resigned from all responsibilities in BJP, including primary membership, on Wednesday. He handed over a letter to BJP state president Annamalai convening his decision. 

During a function, Annamalai recalled the contributions of Radhakrishnan that helped the BJP grow in Tamil Nadu. “With a heavy heart, we relieved Radhakrishnan as the primary member of the party. We wish him all success in his new endeavour,” he said. 

Radhakrishnan said, “It is an emotional moment for me. I started my public life as a member of the Jana Sangh at the age of 17.”  Later, at a public meeting, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, TMC president GK Vasan, AK Murthy of PMK, and leaders of political parties felicitated Radhakrishnan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan BJP Annamalai
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp