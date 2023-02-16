No health camp held in our quarters after Covid-19: TN Armed Reserve cops

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Police personnel in the Armed Reserve quarters, located near Krishnagiri Collectorate, complain that the health department is not providing them with health services after the Covid-19 pandemic. Health department officials are unclear about who should provide the service and blame each other.

Around 200 families are residing in Armed Reserve police quarters behind Krishnagiri Collectorate. Before the Covid 19, a doctor and nurse used to visit regularly at AR quarters and conduct outpatient treatment for the residents for half a day. But, after the pandemic, no health camp has been organised at the quarters for the past two years.

AR DSP Ganesh told TNIE, “When we are at work, it is difficult for women and other family members to go to hospitals when they are in need. They have to travel to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) or other private hospitals. We filed a petition with the GKMCH Dean on this issue last year, but we didn’t get any response.”

Another officer from AR quarters said, “We are unable to take care of our family properly when we are on duty. If a doctor and nurse were available at the quarters for half a day which was followed earlier, it would be very useful. Also, treatments in private hospitals are really expensive. During last winter, we faced a lot of financial problems due to the lack of health services here,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Joint Director of Health Services P Paramasivan said, “Before Covid - 19 situation, a doctor was sent from the government headquarters hospital, but later it came under the control of GKMCH.”

GKMCH Dean GR Rajashree said that she took charge last week and was unaware of the issue and assured to check the matter. Later, Resident Medical Officer Raja said, “Medical college can not send a doctor regularly to AR quarters for the health camp. But we will check with the other districts and follow the same procedure.”

