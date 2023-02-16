People’s contribution to renovating Kilvelur toilet complex wins accolades in Tamil Nadu

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: The recent transformation of a toilet complex in Kilvelur town panchayat with public participation has been lauded as an example for other local bodies. Inaugurated by Nagapattinam District Collector A Arun Thamburaj on Wednesday, the newly renovated toilet complex is an initiative by the town panchayat as part of its participation in "People for Toilets", an intercity competition conducted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The theme was "Partners for Toilets".

"With a support of around Rs 60,000 from various contributors such as traders, residents and civil contractors, we chose a toilet complex in a deplorable state, renovated it, equipped it with amenities, and transformed it to deliver the most public-friendly experience possible," said K Kuhan, the Executive Officer of Kilvelur town panchayat. The complex in North Street comes with lavatories and bathrooms for men, women, children, transpeople and people with disabilities. It features a waiting area, reception, sanitary napkin dispenser, incinerator, a feedback box and a QR code-based feedback system.

A pressure water gun at a price of Rs 50,000 has also been added to clean the toilets. The students from Prime College of Architecture and Planning in Kilvelur painted the complex, and added art work with messages of clean sanitation and water conservation. Lauding the initiative, Arun Thamburaj said, "It is a good initiative for a town panchayat.

Other local bodies such as municipalities and town panchayats can learn from Kilvelur in transforming toilets." He advised the town panchayat to continue maintaining and upholding the standards. The public who visited the toilet complex expressed that it is on par with modern toilets in metro cities. Town Panchayat Chairman S Indira Gandhi said, "The public are already overwhelmed and satisfied with the level of transformation."

