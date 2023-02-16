Home States Tamil Nadu

Possession of Rs 1,000 crore government land: Madras HC reserves order

The land on Radhakrishnan Salai worth Rs 1,000 crore belongs to the government but was occupied by Agri Krishnamurthy in the name of Agri and Horticulture Society.

Published: 16th February 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first bench of Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday reserved the orders on the appeal filed against a single judge’s order dismissing a petition on the possession of 110 grounds of prime land located adjacent to Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai.

The land on Radhakrishnan Salai worth Rs 1,000 crore belongs to the government but was occupied by Agri Krishnamurthy in the name of Agri and Horticulture Society. The govt decided to develop a botanical garden in the said land, and hence, a notice was issued to the society to retrieve the land on September 29, 2010, when DMK was in power. The high court directed the district collector to go for fresh hearing on the matter while disposing of a writ petition filed by the society. 

The collector (in-charge) on August 22, 2011, passed an order declaring that Agri Horticultural Society is the owner of the said land and directed issuance of patta. Subsequently, the tahsildar granted patta.
In the mean time, the commissioner of land administration initiated suo motu revision to stay the order of the collector on November 1, 2011, and issued a show cause notice to the society.

A writ petition filed by the society was dismissed by a single judge, against which, the Agri Horticulture Society filed the appeal. Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for advocate Bhuvanesh Kumar who was impleaded following a Supreme Court order, submitted that the collector, without any materials, declared the title in favour of the society and he lacked jurisdiction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Semmozhi Poonga
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp