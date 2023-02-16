Smart city projects in Tiruchy likely to overshoot March deadline

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite assurance to complete the smart city works on time, 28 of the 83 projects under the smart city scheme is likely to overshoot its March deadline. Sources from the city corporation said it would be a herculean task to complete the remaining projects within the time frame, adding that the knowledge centres coming up respectively in Palakkarai and Kuthuppa Palla and the fish and meat market would likely be completed this month itself.

Apart from this, the corporation is expediting the construction of multi-level car parking facilities at WB road and Kaliamman kovil road, a shopping complex in Puthur. However, projects related to drinking water supply and underground sewage system may extend its completion to June, officials said.

"About 10 drinking water supply works are under way; three of the major underground works may take up more time. We are trying our best to finish it by June," a senior official said. The completed projects include the renovation of Chathiram bus stand, construction of a shopping complex in Thillai Nagar and several stormwater drainage works.

Meanwhile, sources said contractors have had been warned of the works moving at a snail's pace. Dropping suggestions to monitor contractors by blacklisting those who fail to meet the deadline, R Srinivasan, a resident of Puthur, said work should be allotted only to those who complete projects on time.

"A track record of the contractors should be maintained," Srinivasan said. It is to be noted that the corporation had recently refused to allot the renovation work of Kottapattu Periyakulam to a contractor who failed to meet the deadline.

