Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews schemes in Salem, three other districts

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in the city on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to review implementation of welfare schemes in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

He visited the tahsildar office in Omalur and checked the status of government schemes, including patta transfer and Old Age Pension schemes.

Several people submitted petitions to Stalin seeking pattas, ration cards, succession certificates, and OAP. Differently-abled people requested the CM to provide modified three-wheelers and pension. The chief minister checked the employee register at the tahsildar office, and the progress of the new bus stand being carried out under Smart City mission at a cost of Rs 92.13 crore.

He also interacted with entrepreneurs, farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHG) from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Representatives of MSME associations, silver anklet makers and garment manufacturers also called on him.

Mango pulp producers requested him to set up a biogas plant and an export centre. MSMEs from Hosur demanded an airport. Farmers from Krishnagiri demanded a coconut research centre and coconut oil manufacturing mill in Pochampalli.

Stalin, in the evening, convened a law and order meeting with higher police officials and instructed them to take preventive measures by getting inputs from Q Branch and intelligence.

SALEM: Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in the city on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to review implementation of welfare schemes in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. He visited the tahsildar office in Omalur and checked the status of government schemes, including patta transfer and Old Age Pension schemes. Several people submitted petitions to Stalin seeking pattas, ration cards, succession certificates, and OAP. Differently-abled people requested the CM to provide modified three-wheelers and pension. The chief minister checked the employee register at the tahsildar office, and the progress of the new bus stand being carried out under Smart City mission at a cost of Rs 92.13 crore. He also interacted with entrepreneurs, farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHG) from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Representatives of MSME associations, silver anklet makers and garment manufacturers also called on him. Mango pulp producers requested him to set up a biogas plant and an export centre. MSMEs from Hosur demanded an airport. Farmers from Krishnagiri demanded a coconut research centre and coconut oil manufacturing mill in Pochampalli. Stalin, in the evening, convened a law and order meeting with higher police officials and instructed them to take preventive measures by getting inputs from Q Branch and intelligence.