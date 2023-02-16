Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews schemes in Salem, three other districts

Several people submitted petitions to Stalin seeking pattas, ration cards, succession certificates, and  OAP. Differently-abled people requested the CM to provide modified three-wheelers and pension.

Published: 16th February 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Salem as part of ‘CM on field visit’ programme on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in the city on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to review implementation of welfare schemes in Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.
He visited the tahsildar office in Omalur and checked the status of government schemes, including patta transfer and Old Age Pension schemes.  

Several people submitted petitions to Stalin seeking pattas, ration cards, succession certificates, and  OAP. Differently-abled people requested the CM to provide modified three-wheelers and pension. The chief minister checked the employee register at the tahsildar office, and the progress of the new bus stand being carried out under Smart City mission at a cost of Rs 92.13 crore.

He also interacted with entrepreneurs, farmers and members of Self Help Groups (SHG) from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. Representatives of MSME associations, silver anklet makers and garment manufacturers also called on him.

Mango pulp producers requested him to set up a biogas plant and an export centre. MSMEs from Hosur demanded an airport. Farmers from Krishnagiri demanded a coconut research centre and coconut oil manufacturing mill in Pochampalli.

Stalin, in the evening, convened a law and order meeting with higher police officials and instructed them to take preventive measures by getting inputs from Q Branch and intelligence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem Stalin schemes
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp