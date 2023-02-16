Two die by suicide in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old medical college died by suicide in separate incidents in Otteri and Kodambakkam on Tuesday.

The man was Shankar Nedungundram, a painter by profession. He had an altercation with the administration of a temple at Kolapakkam. On Tuesday, Otteri police asked Shankar to appear before them. The police said as he was about to enter the police station, he told them that the temple authorities had lodged a false complaint and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a government hospital, where he died on Wednesday morning.

In the second incident, the police found a note at the house of the medical student. She did not blame anyone. An investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

