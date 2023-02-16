Two held for smuggling 950 kg of ganja in TN 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai city police on Wednesday arrested two ganja peddlers for smuggling around 950 kg of ganja. They are on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the same case.



SS Colony (law and order) Inspector Boominathan got a tip-off that ganja is being smuggled into Madurai city. Following this, the police intercepted a vehicle in the Kochadai locality. During the checkup, the police team found around 950 kg of ganja in the vehicle.

They also managed to arrest two of the smugglers -- N Senthil Prabu (36) of Peelamedu, Coimbatore, and T Prabakaran (33) of Madurai city-- while two more persons involved in the smuggling are absconding. Special teams have been formed to nab them. The vehicle used for the smuggling was seized, added the police.



Sources said the peddlers brought the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and reportedly had the plan to distribute it in Madurai city. They also had the plan to smuggle some of it to Sri Lanka through illegal waterways. However, the claims to smuggle ganja to the neighbouring country are still in the preliminary stage of inquiry. "The duo had not hidden the ganja inside any luggage or boxes, but with tarpaulin when they were on their way," added the police.



City Commissioner of Police KN Narenthra Nayar and DC South VV Sai Praneeth appreciated the team for their good work.

