Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram illegal home owner’s wife held; 25 more rescued

Further, district administration rescued 25 more inmates from a branch of the home functioning in Kottakuppam. Collector C Palani told TNIE,

Published: 16th February 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  Maria Jubin (45), the wife of Jubin Baby (45), the owner of the illegal home Anbu Jothi Ashramam at Kundalapuliyur village in Vikravandi taluk, was arrested on Wednesday.

Further, the district administration rescued 25 more inmates from a branch of the home functioning in Kottakuppam. Collector C Palani told TNIE, “We have rescued 25 inmates from Kottakuppam home, and sent them to Mundiyambakkam government hospital for medical check-up. We are planning to rehabilitate them.” 

On Tuesday, four persons - Biju Mohan (45), Muthu Mari (47), S Gopinath (25) and M Iyappan (23) - who were once inmates of the home, and later became staff members were arrested. Sources said eight persons including the owner were booked under 12 different sections of the IPC including human trafficking and sexual harassment of persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, police alleged the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital are trying to help Jubin Baby (45) to stay longer in the hospital in a bid to evade arrest. “The doctors are refusing to discharge Baby saying he is having high blood sugar level, but actually, the accused is buying time to move court for anticipatory bail,” they added. 

Docs trying to help Jubin evade arrest, say cops
Police alleged the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital are trying to help Jubin Baby (45) to stay longer in the hospital in a bid to evade arrest. “The doctors are refusing to discharge Baby,” they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Villupuram illegal home
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp