Villupuram illegal home owner’s wife held; 25 more rescued

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Maria Jubin (45), the wife of Jubin Baby (45), the owner of the illegal home Anbu Jothi Ashramam at Kundalapuliyur village in Vikravandi taluk, was arrested on Wednesday.

Further, the district administration rescued 25 more inmates from a branch of the home functioning in Kottakuppam. Collector C Palani told TNIE, “We have rescued 25 inmates from Kottakuppam home, and sent them to Mundiyambakkam government hospital for medical check-up. We are planning to rehabilitate them.”

On Tuesday, four persons - Biju Mohan (45), Muthu Mari (47), S Gopinath (25) and M Iyappan (23) - who were once inmates of the home, and later became staff members were arrested. Sources said eight persons including the owner were booked under 12 different sections of the IPC including human trafficking and sexual harassment of persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, police alleged the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital are trying to help Jubin Baby (45) to stay longer in the hospital in a bid to evade arrest. “The doctors are refusing to discharge Baby saying he is having high blood sugar level, but actually, the accused is buying time to move court for anticipatory bail,” they added.

Docs trying to help Jubin evade arrest, say cops

Police alleged the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital are trying to help Jubin Baby (45) to stay longer in the hospital in a bid to evade arrest. “The doctors are refusing to discharge Baby,” they said.

VILLUPURAM: Maria Jubin (45), the wife of Jubin Baby (45), the owner of the illegal home Anbu Jothi Ashramam at Kundalapuliyur village in Vikravandi taluk, was arrested on Wednesday. Further, the district administration rescued 25 more inmates from a branch of the home functioning in Kottakuppam. Collector C Palani told TNIE, “We have rescued 25 inmates from Kottakuppam home, and sent them to Mundiyambakkam government hospital for medical check-up. We are planning to rehabilitate them.” On Tuesday, four persons - Biju Mohan (45), Muthu Mari (47), S Gopinath (25) and M Iyappan (23) - who were once inmates of the home, and later became staff members were arrested. Sources said eight persons including the owner were booked under 12 different sections of the IPC including human trafficking and sexual harassment of persons with disabilities. Meanwhile, police alleged the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital are trying to help Jubin Baby (45) to stay longer in the hospital in a bid to evade arrest. “The doctors are refusing to discharge Baby saying he is having high blood sugar level, but actually, the accused is buying time to move court for anticipatory bail,” they added. Docs trying to help Jubin evade arrest, say cops Police alleged the doctors at Mundiyambakkam government hospital are trying to help Jubin Baby (45) to stay longer in the hospital in a bid to evade arrest. “The doctors are refusing to discharge Baby,” they said.