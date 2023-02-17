Home States Tamil Nadu

10 nabbed in Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana in ATM loot case  

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday, IG-North N Kannan said, "The burglary was committed by a Haryana-based gang.

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  In a major breakthrough in the Tiruvannamalai burglary case where Rs 70 lakh was looted from four ATMs in one night on Sunday, special investigation teams of the Tamil Nadu state police have secured 10 suspects in Karnataka, Haryana, and Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday, IG-North N Kannan said, “The burglary was committed by a Haryana-based gang. Based on the investigation, we found that before looting the ATMs, the burglars stayed in a hotel in the Kolar district in Karnataka and carried out a recce in Tiruvannamalai.

The special police teams have zeroed in on two suspects in Kolar district in Karnataka, six in Gujarat, and two in Haryana.”  The two suspects caught in Haryana, after the burglary in Tiruvannamalai, fled to Kolar and from there to Bengaluru by road. From Bengaluru, they took a flight to Haryana.

Investigation is still on and we have collected some ‘irrefutable evidence’ about their involvement, Kannan said. Some of those nabbed have pending criminal cases against them, the IG said. Kannan said the burglars don’t seem to have any local connection in Tamil Nadu. But since they stayed in Kolar, there are chances they might have some connections there, he said. The officer said the operation is being carried out with the support of local police of the respective states.

Gang fled in car with AP registration

We nabbed some of the suspects even before they reached their hometowns. We will soon disclose their identities. The whereabouts of the looted cash is still under investigation, he said.

After looting four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, the gang fled in a car bearing AP registration number. The gang skipped main roads to avoid getting caught on CCTV cameras. While the TN police team to Haryana is led by Tiruvannamalai SP K Karthikeyan, Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan is leading the Gujarat team and Tirupathur SP K Balla Krisshan is leading the team to Karnataka.

IG: Probe on to retrieve looted cash
We nabbed some of the suspects even before they reached their hometowns. We will soon disclose their identities. The whereabouts of the looted cash is still under investigation, IG-North N Kannan said. 

