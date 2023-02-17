Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK files another plaint on ‘DMK’s poll code violation’

Published: 17th February 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right)

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right) (File photos| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The AIADMK on Thursday lodged yet another complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo alleging the ruling DMK has been violating the model code for the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency by misusing official powers and taking legal machinery in their hands. 

Talking to reporters at the secretariat after meeting the chief electoral officer,  AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar took exception to the review meetings conducted by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the districts neighbouring Erode. 

He charged that despite complaints from the AIADMK, no action has been taken against the ministers, DMK MPs, MLAs, and district chairman and union chairman by the district election officer and returning officer. He said there are 111 metal sheds with chairs for 400 persons in various places in the constituency. “In all, they spent Rs 36 crore for feeding and bribing the voters in the sheds,” he alleged.  

The AIADMK requested the chief electoral officer to cancel the review meetings of the CM in the districts neighbouring Erode and direct the government machinery to refrain from official works at Erode East constituency, failing which the AIADMK would have no other option but to knock on the doors of justice for appropriate remedy.

