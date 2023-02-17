Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Munusamy sought Rs one crore for party ticket in 21 polls

Talking to reporters, Krishnamurthy said he was forced to release the audio clip since Munusamy had made serious remarks against Panneerselvam.  

Published: 17th February 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Munusamy.

AIADMK leader Munusamy.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, a staunch supporter of O Panneerselvam on Thursday released two audio clips of a telephonic conversation purportedly of him with AIADMK leader KP Munusamy, and alleged the latter had sought Rs 1 crore from him for securing a party ticket to contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, Krishnamurthy said he was forced to release the audio clip since Munusamy had made serious remarks against Panneerselvam.  Krishnamurthy said if Munusamy denies that the voice in the clip is not that of him, he would release videos in which Munusamy and a few others discussing serious issues.  

Talking to channels, Munusamy said Krishnamurthy should specify on what date the telephonic conversation took place - whether during the selection of the candidates or after that. Munusamy said Krishnamurthy has levelled the charge after he criticised OPS during the campaign in Erode East constituency.

“AIADMK is not a party where party tickets are given for money. Both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam sat together and chose the candidates. Everyone including Krishnamurthy, Panneerselvam, and Manoj Pandian too have conscience. I am leaving it to their conscience,” he added.

Releases audio clips
Kolathur D Krishnamurthy released two audio clips to substantiate his claims. He said he was forced to release the audio clip since Munusamy had made serious remarks against OPS. He 
also said he would release video evidence if Munusamy says the voice in the clip is not his.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK KP Munusamy
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp