AIADMK leader Munusamy sought Rs one crore for party ticket in 21 polls

CHENNAI: Kolathur D Krishnamurthy, a staunch supporter of O Panneerselvam on Thursday released two audio clips of a telephonic conversation purportedly of him with AIADMK leader KP Munusamy, and alleged the latter had sought Rs 1 crore from him for securing a party ticket to contest the 2021 Assembly elections. Talking to reporters, Krishnamurthy said he was forced to release the audio clip since Munusamy had made serious remarks against Panneerselvam. Krishnamurthy said if Munusamy denies that the voice in the clip is not that of him, he would release videos in which Munusamy and a few others discussing serious issues. Talking to channels, Munusamy said Krishnamurthy should specify on what date the telephonic conversation took place - whether during the selection of the candidates or after that. Munusamy said Krishnamurthy has levelled the charge after he criticised OPS during the campaign in Erode East constituency. “AIADMK is not a party where party tickets are given for money. Both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam sat together and chose the candidates. Everyone including Krishnamurthy, Panneerselvam, and Manoj Pandian too have conscience. I am leaving it to their conscience,” he added. Releases audio clips Kolathur D Krishnamurthy released two audio clips to substantiate his claims. He said he was forced to release the audio clip since Munusamy had made serious remarks against OPS. He also said he would release video evidence if Munusamy says the voice in the clip is not his.