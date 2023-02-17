CO5 shallot harvest up, price crashes to Rs16 per kg

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The horticulture department conducts regular campaigns to educate farmers regarding the use of new crop and seed varieties. One such variety in shallots is CO5, which gives high yield. But farmers have started to use it in an indiscriminate manner attracted by the lucrative returns, and the resultant supply glut has sent prices plummeting. The current retail price of shallots in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts is around Rs 22-25 per kilogram whereas the procurement price is Rs 16.

According to sources, one kilo of CO5 seedlings costs Rs 2,000, and the yield will be around 8-9 tonnes per acre. One kilo of seedlings is enough to cultivate in one acre. Whereas traditional shallot seeds are priced at Rs 16 per kilo and at least 200 kg of seeds is required to cover one acre. The yield will be around 5-6 tonnes per acre.

Speaking to TNIE, N Velusamy a farmer from Kundadam, “I planted CO5 seedlings on four acres in December last year, and the crop is ready for harvest. But, I am worried about the procurement price, since it has dropped to Rs 16 per kilogram. Normally, we will get profit above Rs 25 per kilogram. This price is very low and I cannot recover my cost. Not just me, many of neighbours have sowed CO5 in the village, and they too are in a lurch.”

A big drawback regarding the CO5 variety is the harvest cannot be stocked in pattarai storage method. It has to be sent to the market immediately after harvest, he added. Another farmer N Shanmugasundaram said,”I sowed CO5 in five acres of land in January, but the returns I expect is very less. After spending several thousands of rupees on fertiliser, pesticide, herbicides, I am upset that the price has crashed, and looks like it will remain the same for more than a month. I would hardly get Rs 16-20 per kilogram.”

An official from horticulture department blamed the farmers for the situation, ‘When a large number of farmers sow a particular variety indiscriminately, such things are bound to happen. CO5 is cost effective in terms of cultivation than traditional shallot which requires 200-250 kilograms of seed per acre for sowing. But CO5 variety cannot be stored, whereas traditional variety can be stored for more than 3-4 months. We educate farmers about crop rotation and conduct awareness about planned sowing of CO5 and other crops but many aren’t listening. We expect price stability in a few weeks.”

