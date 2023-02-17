Erode bypoll: Measures in place, AIADMK claim baseless, says ECI

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that all necessary measures, including CCTV cameras and deployment of central forces, have been taken to hold a free and fair bypoll in Erode East Assembly constituency, and said the AIADMK’s ‘apprehensions’ are without any basis.

Senior counsel, G Rajagopalan, representing the ECI told the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy field verification of the double entries and dead voters has also initiated by the poll authorities to make sure only eligible voters cast their votes in the February 27 bypoll.

“Webcasting and video coverage of all the poll procedures are being done. We follow due procedures to ensure free and fair elections,” he said when a petition filed by AIADMK MP and organising secretary and MP CVe Shanmugam came up for hearing.

Saying that separate lists of double entry of voters and dead voters have been prepared and sent to the booths for door-to-door verification, he informed the court the poll officials are doing field verification.

Rajagopalan submitted that 409 paramilitary personnel have been deployed for poll duty and special squads including the flying squad with police, income tax and ECI officials are holding checks in the constituency to ensure no money is distributed to bribe the voters. He said, “The AIADMK counsel has raised apprehensions without any materials.”

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing Shanmugam, alleged as many as 40,000 questionable entries of voters were found in the rolls. Of them, 100 are double entries, 8,000 are dead voters, and 31,000 accounted for absence in the constituency.

He alleged the officials are not taking any action to ensure only genuine voters cast their votes, and demanded the court’s intervention for a free and fair elections in Erode East. After listening to the arguments on both sides, the bench directed the ECI counsel to file a report on the actions contemplated for ensuring free and fair polls, and posted the matter to February 20 for further hearing.

Shanmugam, in his petition, alleged money distribution across the constituency to influence the voters and that no proper action is taken on the complaints, as the officials are stonewalling inquiries. He alleged the collector and SP are acting like workers of the ruling party without taking any action and sought direction to the ECI to take action based on three representations submitted by the party.

