Give top priority to grievance petitions: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Officials should not treat grievances petitions submitted to them by people as mere paper but act on them as a matter of importance, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewing the progress of various schemes and projects in Salem as part of CM on Field Visit programme | Express

By Express News Service

Addressing district collectors and officials of Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri on the second day of his review meeting on Thursday, Stalin said people have vested faith in the government and officials must repay them through their actions.”The Muthalvarin Mugavari department was created to address people’s grievances. Officials should ask themselves whether they discharge duties with commitment and responsibility in solving people’s problems,” Stalin said.

“District collectors and DROs should ensure that the people who approach them seeking Patta, patta transfers are not tossed around. At a time when the government is implementing several mega projects, delay in issuing patta transfers will not create good name to the government,” he cautioned.

“People in rural areas are in need of drinking water, road facility, school, street light, sanitation facilities along with houses.Whatever difficulties are there that should be addressed and ensure these facilities reach them with quality. Moreover, agriculture schemes and welfare of farmers should be implemented on priority since the state government is keen on doubling the farmer’s income. The state will get prosperous only when the farmers livelihood improved,” the chief minister stressed.

Further, Stalin suggested that government departments which are in direct contact with people can follow the initiative of Police who have appointed a receptionist in every police station to help people.

