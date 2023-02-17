Home States Tamil Nadu

Gudalur DFO says department will help tribals only, sparks row

They had filed a petition with the prime minister’s office asking why there was a delay in laying roads.

Image of tribal villagers for representational purposes only. (Photo |EPS)

NILGIRIS:  Gudalur DFO Kommu Omkaram’s reply to a grievance raised by the residents welfare association of O-Valley has sparked a row between the residents of O-valley and the forest department.
The residents demanded that roads in Seaforth estate, Gudalur to O-Valley Road, and Gudalur to Aarottuparai road be restored as they were damaged during the heavy rains in 2019, making it difficult to commute.

The petition was forwarded by the PM's office to the district collector, who in turn forwarded it to the DFO. The DFO stated that the forest department would provide basic amenities such as road and electricity only for tribal residents and not for 'illegal occupants of O-Valley'. However, the response did not elaborate how many illegal occupants are there in the area.

Several residents said the state government has already recognised them by providing Voter IDs, EB connections and property tax numbers and hence, they cannot be termed as illegal occupants. R Ranjit, coordinator of O-Valley Makkal Padhukappu Iyakkam, who had filed the petition, said, “The DFO has denied permission to restore the damaged roads based on the SC order dated October 24, 2017 (WPC 202/1995).

We are not illegal occupants, since most of the residents are coolies and the SC has pointed out only the big and small estate companies are the illegal occupants. If we are illegal occupants, why do we possess Aadhaar cards and have been provided with voter IDs? Our votes are important only during elections and after that we have been isolated by the government and have to run from pillar to post requesting to restore road facilities.”

“During the previous assembly elections, Stalin had assured to solve land issues under Section 17. But, even one and half years after the DMK came to power, the problem is yet to be solved,” Ranjit said.

