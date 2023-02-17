Home States Tamil Nadu

Kin try to marry off minor to grandfather, three including mother held in TN

An inquiry revealed that the girl’s mother was one among the five children of her parents. These five included a man who died recently.

Published: 17th February 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The investigation into the case of a missing 16-year-old girl has unravelled incidents, including sexual harassment and an attempt to marry her off to her grandfather.  The rural police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including her mother, uncle, and grandfather.  

Police said the girl’s mother lodged a missing complaint with the Thirumangalam AWPS police station. Initially, the police thought she must have eloped or gone away from the house following issues within the family.

An inquiry revealed that the girl’s mother was one among the five children of her parents. These five included a man who died recently. Considering that the parents had no other male heir, the girl’s mother allegedly decided to marry off her daughter to her father so that the family could get a male heir from the minor girl. Learning of this development, the minor girl alerted her uncle.

However, instead of helping her, he allegedly sexually abused her. When the girl’s mother heard about this, she received a few lakh of rupees from the uncle and hid the fact from others, police said. The police, who began the probe based on the case of the missing girl, traced all the root causes and arrested the girl’s mother, uncle, and grandfather. The girl was shifted to a shelter home, added sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp