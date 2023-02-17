Kin try to marry off minor to grandfather, three including mother held in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The investigation into the case of a missing 16-year-old girl has unravelled incidents, including sexual harassment and an attempt to marry her off to her grandfather. The rural police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including her mother, uncle, and grandfather.

Police said the girl’s mother lodged a missing complaint with the Thirumangalam AWPS police station. Initially, the police thought she must have eloped or gone away from the house following issues within the family.

An inquiry revealed that the girl’s mother was one among the five children of her parents. These five included a man who died recently. Considering that the parents had no other male heir, the girl’s mother allegedly decided to marry off her daughter to her father so that the family could get a male heir from the minor girl. Learning of this development, the minor girl alerted her uncle.

However, instead of helping her, he allegedly sexually abused her. When the girl’s mother heard about this, she received a few lakh of rupees from the uncle and hid the fact from others, police said. The police, who began the probe based on the case of the missing girl, traced all the root causes and arrested the girl’s mother, uncle, and grandfather. The girl was shifted to a shelter home, added sources.

