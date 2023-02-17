Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC reserves order in Lois Sophia case for raising slogans against BJP

The petitioner, S Lois Sophia, claimed in her petition that the case against her is a ‘classic example of throttling the voice of dissent by a person in authority’.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a petition filed by a woman seeking to quash the lower court proceedings pending against her for raising slogans against the BJP government, at the Tuticorin Airport in September 2018.

The petitioner, S Lois Sophia, claimed in her petition that the case against her is a ‘classic example of throttling the voice of dissent by a person in authority’. She further alleged that the case was registered only due to the pressure exerted by then BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was present at the spot. Since Soundararajan became a governor, the director of the airport was suo motu impleaded in the case in March last year. Later, the current BJP state president K Annamalai also filed an impleading petition.

