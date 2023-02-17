Home States Tamil Nadu

Maize farm reduced to ashes by beedi remains in Tamil Nadu

A maize farm at Kulakkattankurichi village near Pudur was destroyed after the remains of a smoked beedi allegedly reduced the crops to ashes on Thursday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A maize farm at Kulakkattankurichi village near Pudur was destroyed after the remains of a smoked beedi allegedly reduced the crops to ashes on Thursday. Farmers in Pudur and Vilathikulam are involved in the harvest of several crops such as minor millets, green gram, black gram, cholam and maize. They made a public appeal not to throw smoked beedis bits into farms.

Varadharajan, president of Karisal boomi vivasayigal sangam, said the corns borne by the maize plants have ripened and are awaiting harvest. "However, the shrubs had already dried due to the scorching sun. On Thursday, they found that the farm was burning and found remains of beedis left by smokers in the area. Water tanker lorries were brought in to douse the fire immediately and stop it from spreading to other fields," he added.

The farmers said that beedis thrown by the smokers along the road side could result in fires at nearby maize farms. "A large area of maize is yet to be harvested. The remains of the maize plants are usually ploughed by rotavators to make the soil fertile," added the farmers.

