Nagapattinam fisherman’s fingers severed in attack by Sri Lanka assailants

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of six fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked mid-sea off southeast of Point Calimere, Kodiyakarai, late on Wednesday by around 12 unidentified assailants who arrived in four boats allegedly from Sri Lanka. Sources said the assailants robbed the fishermen of their equipment, including a GPS gadget, transceiver and battery and around 150 kilos of catch from their motorised boat before fleeing the spot. The owner of the boat, R Murugan, 45, had three of his fingers severed in the attack.

A Chinnathambi of Nambiyar Nagar, one of the fishermen who sustained injuries, said they were hemmed in by the assailants who arrived in four boats. “We were a few nautical miles southeast of Kodiyakarai around 10 pm when the assailants boarded our boat and brandished knives. It was raining blows from thereon. When Murugan (the boat owner) resisted, they severed three of his fingers.”

Past midnight on Thursday, the fishermen landed at Pushpavanam village in Vedaranyam and informed the locals about the attack. The injured were rushed to Nagapattinam General Hospital for treatment, while Murugan was referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore for advanced treatment and replantation of the severed fingers.

With the news of the mid-sea attack shaking up the fishing hamlet of Nambiyar Nagar, members of fisherfolk community stopped other boats from venturing into sea. S Thangavel, a fisher representative from Nambiyar Nagar, said, “The governments should intervene and prevent such incidents of assault and robbery. We demand relief for the injured fishermen whose livelihood has now been affected.”

The group of fishers included Chandru, 25, the son of Murugan, A Chinnathambi, 45, M Madesh, 22, S Sivabalan, 25, and R Akash, 22. A case has been registered at Vedaranyam police station. An official from the fisheries department said, “We have sent a report to the government. We requested the Indian Coast Guard to step up patrol along the Indian Maritime Border Limit (IMBL).” An investigation is under way.

