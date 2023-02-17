No political angle in army man’s death in Tamil Nadu: SP

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur on Thursday clarified that there was no political angle in the death of an army soldier who was assaulted by a DMK councillor near Velampatti recently.

Addressing media persons, he said, “The issue was between blood relatives over a petty dispute and all nine accused have been arrested. There is no political angle, rumour mongers will be prosecuted. Police will provide all assistance to the victim’s family.”

On February 8, R Chinnasamy, a DMK councillor in Nagojanahalli town panchayat assaulted his relative M Prabhakaran (31) after a quarrel broke out between the families over washing clothes in a public tap. Chinnasamy and his family members assaulted Prabhakaran, his brother Prabhu (28), both Lance Naiks and their father K Madhaiyan (60). Six persons associated with Chinnasamy were the next day. Prabhu, who was under treatment, died on February 14. On February, 15, three persons, including Chinnasamy were arrested.

BJP functionaries, including former Krishnagiri MP and BJP spokesperson C Narasimman paid their last respects to Prabhu on Thursday. President of the ex-servicemen cell of Tamil Nadu BJP, Lieutenant NK Raman handed over a petition to a revenue official at Collectorate seeking protection for Prabhu’s family members.

BJP wants DMK councillor booked under Goondas Act

Chennai: The ex-servicemen wing of BJP on Thursday urged the DGP to book DMK councillor Chinnasamy and “his goons” who murdered the defence personnel, Lance Naik Prabhu. Lt NK Raman, president of the wing submitted a representation in this regard. Meanwhile, BJP State president K Annamalai urged the DGP to take action against those who pelted the house of BJP’s State SC wing president Tada Periyasamy with stones and damaged his car in Thirumanthurai in Perambalur.

