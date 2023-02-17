Officials review security at Isha ahead of President’s visit

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R Sudhakar and officials reviewed security arrangements at Isha Yoga Centre, ahead of President Druapadi Murmu’s visit on Saturday to take part in Mahashivratri celebrations.

According to officials, a rehearsal of the President’s convoy will be carried out on Friday. The district administration has put in place arrangements on two routes - Perur, Mathampatti and Alandurai route and Vadavalli, Thondamuthur route.

Over 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for the President’s security. Mahashivratri will be celebrated in the Isha Yoga Centre from 6pm on Saturday and till 6 am on Sunday. The event will be live-streamed in 16 Indian languages.

Meanwhile, members from 17 social organizations requested the president not to participate in the event.

